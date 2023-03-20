A Nigerian mechanic named Timothy has been publicly celebrated for his demonstration of honesty

Timothy's account was mistakenly credited with the sum of N10.8 million and he did not hesitate to do what was right

His boss was impressed and recommended him to whoever cared to listen that Timothy is a good person

A Nigerian man identified as Timothy returned the sum of N10.8 million that was erroneously transferred to his account.

A contractor, Timothy's boss, who made the transfer by error made this known as he praised the mechanic for his honesty.

Timothy returned the money willingly. Photo Credit: @HenshawKate

The contractor said Timothy reported himself to him over the accidental transfer as he sought to have it returned. He added that the money was for a project and did not know it was sent to the wrong account.

Giving Timothy a pat on the shoulder, the grateful contractor urged people to patronise the mechanic, saying he is a good man.

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, shared the video via her verified Twitter handle wherein Timothy was publicly commended and she prayed for him never to lack favour, have long life and enjoy peace.

People on the scene hailed Timothy, with some giving him a handshake.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Atuma_N_Prince said:

"Peace of mind is important, am happy he did return the money.

"God will bless him beyond his expectations."

@EzinwaJohnlouis said:

"Last week Tuesday some one transferred #1,581,500 into my account domiciled with Access Bank. When my attention was called I said yes I got the alert and immediately they sent me their details I transferred back the money. The man called and thanked me."

@VitalNigeria said:

"I go first use 800k for Uber than stop at any good restaurant chop like 2m , I believe the Oga house go far small , I need to lodge with 5m and use 3m for security, I go tell the Oga my story, I believe eh go touch am! Him fit tell me make I wire my aza make him run another one ,What a smart leave."

@okeyinfuajayi said:

"I have been in a situation before where I over transferred money to a vendor. I did not get it back, and the original work that was commissioned was done very poorly. I applaud his honesty. It is rare."

