A young Ghanaian man who drives bolt for a living has been in the news for a commendable act of honesty.

The young man returned a sum of money a passenger found in his car back to him despite the country’s economic situation.

There has been a lot of praise for the young man for his honesty, with many happy to see there are still good people in the world

A bolt driver named Philip Mensah has become the talk of town after he returned a substantial amount of 30,000 cedis to a passenger who left the money in his vehicle one fateful night when he picked him up during his usual rounds.

Philip says he found a hefty looking envelope in the car, and it looked like there was a substantial amount of money in it. He went on to say that the passenger who left the cash contacted him that he had left his money in the car.

According to him, the passenger made plans for him to return the money the following day because it was late but he insisted on returning the money that very day because he wouldn't be able to sleep with the money in his custody as he was scared something will happen to the money so he returned it instantly.

Speaking to Adom tv in an interview, he gave the reason he returned the money, saying:

As for me, I am someone who is not envious, and moreover I had a certain senior brother who died, but before he died he told my father he wanted to see me and have a chat with me and when I went all he told me was ‘’what is yours is yours’’ and I asked him what he meant by that and he explained saying what is yours is only yours and don't go near what is someone else’s So that statement has been in my head for the past 4 to 5 years

The young man advised people to be honest and not keep what is not theirs for themselves. He admonished other bolt drivers to return items to their rightful owners when they find it in their car.

