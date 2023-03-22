The Nigerian mechanic who went viral after he returned GH₵290k sent to his account has said he is down with illness

Timothy said he has a headache and revealed how much he was rewarded with after his honest gesture

Mixed reactions have trailed the amount the honest man was given as some found it small, others disagreed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For returning GH₵290k mistakenly sent to his account, Timothy, the honest mechanic, was rewarded with a token of GH₵1k.

One of his customers, Chinonso Ndukwe, made this revelation on Facebook, saying he learnt so from Timothy after he met him in person on Tuesday.

Timothy revealed he got N50k from the contractor. Photo Credit: Twitter/@HenshawKate, Chinonso Ndukwe

Source: UGC

Sharing a photo he took with Timothy, Chinonso said that the mechanic has been serving him well and that he was impressed by his feat after reading of it on the net.

He added that Timothy looked quite ill when he saw him and that the mechanic told him he has a headache.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chinonso expressed displeasure that the contractor rewarded Timothy with only N50k. He wrote:

"Before going on TV i went to my mechanic to ask him about what I saw all over the Internet yesterday. He has been serving me very well. So when I read that he returned 10.8 million to one of his customers i was impressed. Today when I saw him he was quite ill . He said he is having headache. The man that he returned his money gave him N50,000.00. People can be really unimaginable. Behold!"

Social media reactions

Andrew Ezeudegbe said:

"He did what he was supposed to do. The money does not belong to him. If you spend it, you will surely pay back a hundred times. So be warn. There is a reason for every action. Use your own well."

Chimeson Ifē Adigo said:

"Nawa o. This Una teaching that every seemingly good thing u do has a reward is really affecting Una sense of judgement n humanity."

Kris Brown said:

"Biko 50k is too poor, let's tell ourselves the truth. Someone returned 10.8 million back to the owner without stress and some people are here yarning dust. What if he cornered the money? Mtcheeeew. Sir, the good Lord will bless you beyond your imaginations in Jesus name, Amen."

Adajesus Makuachukwu said:

"Is God that bless man not human.

"The amount the man gave him to me still okcoz you don't know how much he had to spend on that project.

"Beloved for doing good don't regret God is just watching to know ur mind he will surprise you OK .

"You are healed."

Annoited Man said:

"50k is OK because if He didn't returned the money mistakenly sent to his account by his customer, the customer knows he mistakenly sent the money to his account wrongly and he will be arrested if he spend the money. His identity is well know to the owner of the Money."

Timothy praised publicly for returning N10.8m sent to his account

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported how a contractor publicly commended Timothy for returning N10.8 million erroneously sent to his account

The contractor said Timothy reported himself to him over the accidental transfer as he sought to have it returned. He added that the money was for a project and did not know it was sent to the wrong account.

Giving Timothy a pat on the shoulder, the grateful contractor urged people to patronise the mechanic, saying he is a good man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng