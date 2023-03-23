A Nigerian man has graduated with a solid first-class degree from the University of Benin, Edo state

The brilliant man is identified as Solomon Simeon Irabor, and he studied Industrial Mathematics

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Twitter are showering him with a lot of congratulatory messages for his feat

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian student has gone viral after graduating with a first-class from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The smart student named Solomon Simeon Irabor studied Industrial Mathematics, and he aced it.

Solomon made a perfect CGPA of 5.0. Photo credit: Twitter/@drpenking.

Source: UGC

According to a story posted on Twitter by @drpenking, Solomon made a 4.58 CGPA in 100-level.

UNIBEN student makes perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Industrial Mathematics

In his 200-level, he bagged 4.40, which means he fell a few points short of the previous year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Again in his 300-level, Solomon was able to make 4.10 which was good but a further fall from his 200-level outing.

However, in the 400-level, Solomon made a perfect CGPA of 5.0, and has stunned many people.

A document attached to the tweet shows that Solomon was named the Best Graduating Student in his faculty for the year 2020/2021.

Solomon's academic prowess has impressed a lot of people on Twitter.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@ani_berny said:

"300 level was always the toughest. Congrats bro. Greatest gbagba."

@Emeka_04 said:

"Third year almost whyne am, he come vex for final year. Congrats."

@RumideKunle reacted:

"There is something special about That name Irabor, non that I crossed paths with that is not exceptional..; congratulations."

@Bencharly01 said:

"I graduated from university of Benin and I can tell you how difficult it is to get even a 2:2 from the department of mathematics. This guy is really a genius."

@MaranathaMdp reacted:

"He did well."

Nigerian student makes first class in the UK

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian student graduated with a first-class abroad.

Before travelling to the UK to study, the man graduated with a third class from OAU.

Many people were stunned when he told his story on Twitter and posted photos of his certificates.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng