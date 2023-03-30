An old student of Swedru Senior High has been named the best-graduating student in his college

Emmanuel Mawuli Atitso clocked a Cumulative Grade Point Average(GCPA)of 3.976 to earn that enviable award

His academic prowess has left many wondering on Twitter whether they could also attain that feat

Emmanuel Mawuli Atitso has been named the valedictorian of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies for the graduating class of 2022 at the University of Cape Coast.

The old student of Swedru Senior High School(Swesco) clocked a Cumulative Grade Point Average (GCPA)of 3.97 to emerge as the best-graduating student in his college.

A report of this incredible achievement was first made known by the Voice of UCC in a tweet which was accompanied by the picture of Emmanuel in his graduation gown wearing a bright smile.

On Thursday, March 30, the university began its 55th Congregation with a total of 1835 students graduating from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies.

A breakdown shows that 170 graduands from the College had first class, 786 also had second class upper and 551 graduands got second class lower.

Additionally, 283 graduands had a third class with 45 people also graduating with a pass.

Ghanaians react to the achievement of Emmanuel Atitso

Social media users who reacted to Emmanuel's accomplishment were sceptical about that their chances of also graduating with such good grades.

@AfriyieAnkra said:

If I look at my current situation I wonder if I can cross to first class. Dei3 aduru dei3 agye Nyankop)n b3 mu . Eiiii...I am learning but the learning is not learning at all

@AfriyieAnkra added:

I tap into it JESUS name .Hmmm, Cause if I don't tap .Only me go come graduation Ooo.Herhh me bleedy fro

Lady graduates with FGPA of 3.84

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a hardworking Ghanaian lady named Hannah Ayamba has been adjudged the Valedictorian of the University of Ghana's College of Education.

Hannah's success was born out of hard work and determination as she had to overcome years of deficiencies.

Ayamba failed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and wrote the NOVDEC three times before gaining admission to pursue a bachelor's degree in Sociology (major) with Psychology. She had to juggle her education with her studies but overcame the challenges.

