A video of an innovative young African boy showcasing his engineering skill has gone viral

The talented boy was able to create a 4-wheeled mechanical contraption with metal sheets, wood, and a power generator engine

In the video, he used the truck to convey gallons of water easily from one place to another

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Humans have been blessed to constantly find ways to make their work easier, faster and simpler.

Africans may not have the technological advancement that western society has, but we have always used what is available to help ourselves.

Boy constructs truck Photo Credit: Nwe

Source: UGC

A young African boy has used his innovative and creative mind to make his work easier.

Access to water, especially in areas close to the desert, can be very difficult, and using a single container will be a herculean task.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is why the young man decided to beat the system. With some mechanical engineering skills and technical know-how, he built a truck that transports many water cans from one place to another.

He used four wheels, a working mechanical engine, metal rods and wood to build the vehicle's body.

It worked out for him as the contraption was able to convey more than five 25-litre gallons easily.

In the video, he started the machine and even drove it out to show it worked. He considered the type of road in his vicinity and built the vehicle accordingly.

Social media reactions

@therealmjdollar wrote:

"GOD BLESS Africa."

@canadablack4u said:

"The people of the continent of Africa are creative af! Don't worry. One day y'all will be back on top! Things run in cycles. It's out with the old and in with the new! Keep your heads up!"

@wilsoneeelder wrote:

"How about you post some more innovative contents instead of these ones that always portray poverty?"

@tylercrswl commented:

"The most road legal thing in africa."

@ALFOURMI ivorianbae said:

"We can make things but we just need money."

@obg017 commented:

"African government won't see this one so that they can empower him now, after a foreign company invests in him and he becomes something tomorrow they'll begin looking for ways to identify with him as an African."

@benedicte_m wrote:

"Us Africans we can do anything we are smart."

@upinthestars93 said:

"Wowwwwww such talent, i wish he could get a chance to further that idea school wise, and become any huge car company. Smh so much talent but lack of support."

Watch the video below:

Blind girl braids hair in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a very talented girl who is totally blind had been seen in a video nicely braiding someone's hair.

The girl simply identified as Victoria was still a student and she was braiding the hair of a fellow student in her school.

Apart from her ability to braid her, Victoria also tied gele and expressed her desire to learn make-up artistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng