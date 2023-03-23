Former Real Tamale United player is unable to play football after suffering a career-threatening leg injury

In a video, Kwadwo Opoku said he needs 20,000 cedis for immediate surgery on his injured leg

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have encouraged him not to give up hope with others expressing a desire to help him

A young Ghanaian footballer has resorted to social media to appeal for financial support to undergo leg surgery if he ever hopes to play football again.

The former Real Tamale United(RTU) star man, Kwadwo Opoku in a video on Twitter has pleaded with benevolent Ghanaians to come to his aid.

Former player of RTU seeks financial support to undergo surgery Photo credit: @KWAMEADOMFRIMP3 @RTUfcOfficial/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The talented footballer who helped RTU to secure qualification back to the Ghana Premier League now walks with the help of crutches and also wears a leg brace to aid him in his movement.

He explained that he got injured two years ago in the leg during the off-season while playing a non-competitive game in Kumasi.

Doctors have told him that he will need to undergo surgery which cost 20,000 cedis if he can play football again.

He has therefore put out his phone number where people who want to find out more about his plight can contact him on 0549622767.

Ghanaians sympathize with Kwadwo Opoku

Netizens who reacted to the 45-second video expressed sadness with many calling for a GoFundMe to be set up in his name

@norrisbarwuah:

This is the problem with some of these professional local players ..why will you go back to your homes and play football at some backyard pitch .. it has happened several times..they will go and get injured..is a big problem.. well I pray you get the help you need

@OhenebaSekyere

To those pinpointing to certain personalities to pay the amount, that’s unnecessary. A GofundMe can be created with the link shared here so all of us can help him. Besides I think his injury needs more than 20k GHS. Please create a GofundMe and let’s get this done for our brother

@DjoletoT

let him go to the sports radio/Tv stations in Kumasi they will help him don’t let this lead to something huge

