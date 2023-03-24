An intelligent Ghanaian man played a smart move on a suspected fraudster who called to use their regular trick on him in the hope of taking his money.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The TikTok user @efialukeybel shared the recorded call, and it has generated numerous reactions on the social media platform.

In the voice note, the suspected fraudster complained that he had mistakenly sent some amount of money to the smart gentleman's number and requested that it be sent back to him.

Momo fraudster scammed Photo credit: @efialukeybel via TikTok; Tim via Getty Images

Source: UGC

In reply to that, the intelligent young man spoke gibberish and kept at it until the caller got frustrated and started to laugh.

At some point, the caller figured he was being toyed with, which got him pissed. He was heard hurling insults at the gentleman who played the smart move on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The recording has been generating massive comments and reactions on social media. Below are some thoughts Ghanaians shared.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh