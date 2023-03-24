Ghanaian men have been offered an opportunity of a life of comfort and financial stability by a pretty Nigerian lady

In a video on TikTok, the lady said she was willing to take care of any Ghanaian man who becomes her lover

Netizens who saw the video have shared varied opinions on the tempting proposition

A young Nigerian lady has caused a stir online after she revealed that men from Ghana are now eligible to propose love to her if they are ready for a serious relationship.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @queenpepiana said she included Ghanaian men in her list as potential suitors because of the good testimonies she has heard about them.

Nigerian woman reveals plans to date a Ghanaian man Photo credit:@queenpepiana/ TikTok

She revealed that the lucky man will be properly taken care of by her with the only requirement being that the man will also take good care of her kids and can meet her needs as and when she deems fit.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 1000 comments.

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinions regarding the tempting offer made by the lady.

Some expressed delight at the offer with some also admonishing guys to be careful.

@connectforcucumber

I am Ghanaian but i don't like free things

@rich_realm

Any guy that is interested is a lazy man

@hebbelmensah

I am here beautiful

@bigte38

Go and create that man

Ghanaian lady in the US asks bachelors to reach out to her

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady living in the USA has appealed to bachelors in Ghana to message her if they are serious about entering an amorous relationship.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young lady @officialcleanheart52 said she was serious about starting a relationship but wanted a man living in Ghana.

The pretty lady added that she would help that lucky man to move permanently to the USA but expected him to be purposeful in life and loving as well. She asked suitors to reach out to her on social media pages so they could interact.

