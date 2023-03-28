A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking online after she revealed how delighted she was to be travelling abroad for the first

In a video, the lady showed how prepared she was for the trip by showing off the items she bought for the journey

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her with many expressing hope to join her

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has cracked ribs after she shared what it meant to her travelling outside the country for the first time.

In a video on TikTok, the lady who was travelling to China showed some items that she bought for the journey.

She laughed over the fact that she even bought mosquito spray as part of her items but subsequently dropped it since she won't be needing it.

The young lady in an answer to one commenter said she was moving to China for work-related issues.

"I couldn't sleep, I can believe I am also travelling abroad, I am so happy,” she said in the video.

The 1 minute –13 seconds video concluded with the lady expressing how delicious the food she bought in Dubai on transit was.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 80 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady with some expressing the desire to soon join her abroad.

@nanafrema45:

I tap into your blessing in Jesus' name

@naaadjeley72:

I don't know what it is with abroad but immediately you get there your skin will immediately change

@justice_arhin:

I tap into your blessing

@ruthnteh:

I got to the office early because of my house people, that got me

Lazy people should not travel

