A beautiful lady has gone viral on Twitter because of how she treated her husband on their wedding day

In the short clip, the bride went down on her knees before her husband as she reaffirmed her love for him

Meanwhile, the video has sparked a lot of reactions, with some Twitter users calling the bride the Proverbs 31 woman

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A bride has caught the attention of Twitter users after a video showed her kneeling before her husband.

The romantic video, recorded on their wedding day, was posted on the platform by @yabaleftonline.

The bride vowed to be submissiv'e to her husband. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline.

Source: UGC

In the clip, the bride went on her knees in the presence of everyone and vowed to contribute positively to the marriage.

Bride treats her man like a king on their wedding day

She reaffirmed her loyalty to her husband and promised to build the home. She vowed to be totally submissiv'e to her man as they work together to build their marriage, which she referred to as the work of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her words:

"I will become that woman that builds the home as I follow you as you follow Christ. That is the only thing that we will do in our household. And I promise and I vow that in heaven, they hear and on earth, I declare and decree, I shall be a submissiv'e wife unto you.

"As we continue to do this work of God, because to us, you know, this is beyond just love. This is about God, this is about kingdom, this is about our duty reflecting to the world what true marriage, what God really intends for marriage to be."

Her husband stood speechless as she reeled out the powerful words and vows.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@okorolambert said:

"Where can we find this type of woman in Nigeria? The ones I meet are something else."

@Louis225736621 said:

"Wow. This is full assurance of commitment in the presence of the Almighty."

@Sirjigo commented:

"While some ladies are busy calling men scums."

Four men perform bridesmaid duty for their sister

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a bride was treated like a queen by her brothers.

The four grown men stood as their sister's bridesmaids on the wedding day as they struck poses for the camera.

The video capturing the interesting moment went viral on Twitter and got funny reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng