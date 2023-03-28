A beautiful lady posted a video on TikTok showing the moment White people were smitten by her charm in Thailand

The Whites were stunned by the lady's black skin, and they watched her like she was a star

People in the comment section also complimented the day's beauty, saying she must be so kind to let them take pictures with her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok video showed when White people swarmed around a beautiful black lady.

The video was posted by @majth2, who said it was recorded in Thailand.

The lady took pictures with her admirers. Photo credit: TikTok/@majth2.

Source: UGC

The foreigners were clearly stunned by the lady's shining black skin and came around to take a proper look.

White people take photos with black lady

The video showed many of the White ladies watching her as if they had never seen a black person in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Many of them drew closer and watched with so much curiosity and admiration in their eyes.

Apart from watching her, the White people came very close and took pictures with the lady.

The lady, too, did not get angry as she attended to every one of them with a beautiful smile on her face.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTok users have stormed the comment section of the video to share their thoughts.

@vanny said:

"They keep saying "sart" meaning you are very pretty or beautiful."

@anyamasau said:

"I would take pictures with you too if I were there."

@pleng said:

"Because you are so stunning, 10000%."

@soso commented:

"They stated that you are very beautiful with beautiful black skin. Girl, you are gorgeous, you should visit Cambodia next."

@allaccessdenied said:

"I didn't know I would feel like an exhibit in a museum."

@eddaawuor said:

"Yes, you are beautiful. You must be kindhearted to let them have pics with you."

Kweku Oteng says he once sold yams

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian business mogul Kwaku Oteng has opened up on his upbringing as a child and how he persevered in his bid to become successful.

In a video on YouTube, Dr Oteng stated that he used to sell yams while growing up in his hometown.

Netizens who reacted to the video thanked him for using his lived experience to inspire the youth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng