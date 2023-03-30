Ghanaian Lady Screams In Pain While Being Given Tattoo On Her Chest, Social Media Reacts
- A young Ghanaian lady who went to get a tattoo was seen screaming in pain while getting it
- It appeared that the artwork that was being imprinted on her chest was the second batch, as she had already gotten one on her leg
- Netizens are wondering why she decided to pay all that price for a tattoo when she clearly could not stand the pain
The video of a young Ghanaian lady who appeared to be in great pain while getting a tattoo has been going viral, particularly on Twitter and TikTok.
In the footage that was initially shared on the TikTok handle @frimpongmillicen6, the lady appeared to have already had one round of tattoos done on her right thigh.
The look on her leg showed a shiny oiled surface with a huge art that was imprinted on it. However, she was getting another one on her chest when the video was shot. She kept wailing and nearly shed tears as a result.
As the video went viral, many opinions from social media users trailed it. Below are some of the thoughts that were shared.
@ravapingo commented:
I asked when I saw d video the first time ooo,see as dem disfigure Toni Kroos oo
@Dblaccpearl indicated:
Them no tell this one say she suppose high scatter first. Anyway pls if u get very good tattoo artist contact (affordable). Pls drop contact. Not the one I’ll ask to draw lion face n he’ll draw buhari. Abeg.
@introvertedife mentioned:
It can never be me the way I carry my body ehn, no single scratch on my skin more to talk of going through these pains intentionally... God forbid
See the video below:
Lady suggests she's a Benz, while people with tattoos are like trotro in the video
Meanwhile, following her divisive response to a chance street quiz, a young woman who only goes by P is becoming viral on social media.
During an interview with Ghanaian comedian, video editor, and director Fanta Blaq for Obotan Comedy TV, P was questioned if she has a tattoo.
P retorted that she had never seen a beautiful car with writing on it because the practice was only employed on inexpensive, public transportation-only autos.
