The decision by the Bank of Ghana to ban the use of cedi notes for money bouquets has sparked wide reactions from Ghanaians

Supporters of the directive say the move is long overdue adding that it would lessen the burden on many people

Critics of the directive have also appealed to the Central bank to focus its energy on more pressing matters of national concern

Ghanaians in their reaction to the announcement are spilt in their opinion over the decision of the Central Bank.

Ghanaians react to the directive by BoG

Proponents of the directive say the move comes at the right time as it would save people from incurring huge losses in their attempt to appreciate loved ones on a special day.

@kwekubills stated:

they can't tell us what. to do

@aleemkumi opined:

Policy rate is 29.5% and this is your worry? Eeeeiiii, naaa we are not serious

On the other hand, critics of the directive have also opined that the Central Bank can not determine the way and manner in which people should spend their money.

Others also said that the BoG should focus on pressing issues of national concern rather than meddling in the affairs of Ghanaians.

@edwardo68 revealed:

always expected this BOG to condemn is the throwing around of money for showmanship. We wait till something is destroyed before we try to fix it. Smh.

@guy_johnni said:

Masa stop carrying about how I spend my money waii ogam

@hollygoals intimated:

Kindly attach punishment to it for us , some people will still involve in this

BoG bans the use of cedi notes as money bouquet

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the central bank has banned the use of cedi banknotes as bouquets and hampers, which is popular among the public as gifts on birthdays and other occasions.

The Bank of Ghana revealed that the use of high and low-denomination banknotes for “money bouquets” or “money hampers” as they are called locally spoil or deface the cedi notes.

He said the use of cedi notes for gift bouquets and hampers flout existing policy on Ghana's legal tender. He explained further that the defaced cedi banknotes are replaced at a high cost.

