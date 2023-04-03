Host of Egyaso Gyaso on Okay FM Afia Pokua has penned a congratulatory message to newlyweds Harold Amenya and Irene Amenya

Afia Pokua in an Instagram post said marriage is not about looks and appearances but rather about peace and growth

Netizens who reacted to the post agreed with her statement with many also congratulating the couple

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim lady congratulated Ghanaian actor, Harold Amenya who tied the knot with his sweetheart, Irene Amenya on April 1, 2023.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Pokua lashed out at naysayers who have questioned the choice of the wife of the handsome Ghanaian actor.

Vim Lady congratulates Harold Amenya on tying the knot with his wife Photo credit: Haroldamenyah /Instagram @real_vim/ Twitter

Source: UGC

In a response to people who sought to suggest the wife of the actor was not at her beautiful best on the day of her wedding, Vim lady said that marriage is about finding someone who will support your growth and bring you peace.

“You marry based on who will be your PEACE and support your GROWTH not who social media likes or who wears the best wigs and fancy dressing.

I PRAY that this marriage is blessed to be a testimony to the world @haroldamenyah congratulations to you and wifey" she wrote.

Ghanaians react to the post by Vim lady

Her congratulatory message to the new couple has sparked a lot of reactions with many people agreeing with her assertions.

amahjones29 said:

Two friends said things abt me when I was getting married….They claimed I wasn’t pretty n that my husband married me for money. Fast forward to many years of marriage, we re beautifully together enjoying our marriage and both of them are divorced. Let’s me wise with our choices. A good heart is better than a clean face

akosua.bambi replied:

So right now if her wig does not fit her or if the picture isn’t nice nti , the guy should divorce her or what boi3 eiii this country errr those talking rubbish too are still single with all their beautiful wigs and pictures mind your business and leave them alone .

abby mills added:

People have heart to talk about what others have to do or choose to do.Everything about the lady was beautiful.It was just a poor photo angle.

Harold Amenya holds a colourful traditional wedding

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his gorgeous wife Irene became the talk of town with their traditional private wedding on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The pretty midwife and entrepreneur Irene wore an exquisite corseted kente gown for the lovely ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh