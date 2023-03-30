Lady Goes from Looking Bald to Sporting Sleek Ponytail Hairstyle In Viral Video

A lady identified as Kenya runs an Instagram page dedicated to documenting her battle with hair loss

One video which showed how she transformed her bald look with the help of hair extensions has gone viral

Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to share words of encouragement

While alopecia often makes women feel restricted regarding hair styling, one lady shows this shouldn't be the case.

Identified as Kenya, the African-American woman with an Instagram page, @kenya_khronicles, dedicated to capturing her journey with hair loss, has become an internet sensation.

Photos of Kenya. Credit: @kenya_khronicles

Source: UGC

One video, which appears to be the first public one, shows the effect of alopecia on her hair.

By the end of the video, the hairstylist transforms her look with hair extensions and the result - a sleek ponytail hairstyle.

Check out below:

Social media users react to video of a lady with alopecia

Its.raquelmaria:

"Sis is beautiful either way! Be careful with your comments, who knows what your spleen, liver or heart looks like! We can see her “imperfection” (whatever that means) can we see yours?"

eron1567:

"She has my whole heart cause I too have this condition and have barely left my house, smiled or felt like a woman in years...LITERALLY!! So happy for her...she looks beautiful I pray one day I'll smile like her again!"

phindipixie:

"A woman's pride is her crown. Thank you for what you do to restore these women's pride and making them feel beautiful."

karimahariel:

"Yes!! But she’d definitely be just as pretty bald!"

hateinstaughhh:

"Your gorgeous hair or not much hair an I think you would be just as gorgeous with no hair at all..continue to live your truth."

briiiittty:

"Still very much beautiful."

ms_jayceee:

"Girl you look great. Your hair stylist did a fantastic job. Stay Blessed."

