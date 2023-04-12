A mother made a viral video as she backed two of her triplets and carried the third one in her arms

The woman stood straight without caving to the weights of the babies as if carrying many children at once were normal

Many people who reacted to her clip said the woman is so blessed, with some "tapping" into her blessing

A young woman with triplets (@incredibletriplet) has stirred massive reactions online after she showed the way she always carries them.

The mother backed two of the babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded a great level of strength.

Many people congratulated the mother of triplets. Photo source: @incredibletriplet

Mother of 3 kids shows strength

A part of the TikTok clip showed the process as she was assisted by a girl to back the two babies before carrying the last one.

Many TikTokers thronged her comment section to congratulate her on having such beautiful children.

Watch the video below:

Lecturer helps a female student with her baby

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a male lecturer earned the admiration of social media users after he showed kindness to a nursing mother during class.

The beautiful which was filmed and posted on TikTok by @abena_serwaa4, showed the lecturer carrying the baby of one of his students, who is a nursing mother.

Apparently, the mother was finding it hard to hold the baby and still pay attention or take notes in class. It was reported that the baby was disturbing its mother.

The lecturer was seen holding the baby while he continued to teach the class. He stood close to the board to explain a point with the baby in his left arm. In the 11 seconds video, students were seen concentrating and writing their notes.

