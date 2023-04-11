A video of a pretty lady expressing delight after she was used for an outdoor advertisement has melted hearts online

The pretty lady who smiled throughout the video shared the location of the billboard and asked them to react to it

Netizens have meanwhile congratulated her for the impressive feat chalked

A beautiful Ghanaian lady couldn't contain her joy after she was used as a commercial model for an outdoor advertisement by a famous company.

In a bid to let people know of the amazing feat she has achieved, the lady posted a video of herself standing a few meters away from the giant billboard looking visibly excited.

Ghanaian lady shows off giant billboard she appeared in Accra Photo credit:@nana_aba_darko/TikTok

She took aerial and close-up footage of the billboard which captured her face very clearly and also shared the location where the billboard was cited.

The video which was meant as a way to announce her presence in the commercial modelling industry appeared to have yielded positive results as netizens in their reaction to the video gave her positive feedback.

At the time of writing the report, the 23-second video had gathered over 1000 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the lady on her achievement

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the young lady for the inroads she is making in her chosen field whereas others also urged her to keep working hard.

keep fighting for your best...I ride past that board everyday

how do you get commercial gigs like this

Nana woho y3f3 wati

