Amidst a historic Our Day celebration after 9-year-old Oswald's letter went viral on social media, Ghanaians have taken a step back to analyze the entire event

This happened chiefly in the comment section of a post made by YEN.com.gh regarding how Oswald's mother indicated she has been receiving money through her mobile money account.

As it was earlier reported, in a radio interview with Accra-based Joy FM this morning, Oswald's mother indicated that since last night, when the post on Twitter began to get a lot of traffic, her phone has not stopped beeping.

What Ghanaians have been saying

Below were some of the mind-boggling comments Ghanaians sat back, thought through and exuded.

Maame Baiden said that no woman must get rid of their unborn baby

This is the reason why I will always defend giving birth to abortion, no matter the circumstance, a child is a blessing in disguised..

Samuel Mensah also added his voice saying:

If you give birth to intelligent guy that is how you celebrate. You have also brought him up well unlike Afia and her children full of immorals.. You need to teach Akuapem Poloo too how to raise kids

Gloria Egyiri, however, stated:

Maame Baiden she is a married woman and she and her husband planned and prepared for the pregnancy.You have to give birth at the right time when you can provide basic needs for a child. You should be psychologically fine too to raise a child. Parenting is not easy as we see it. If you don’t take care, you will raise kids who will be threats to the society.I’m not saying abortion is good. But unplanned pregnancies can also lead to your downfall.

Afetitheodordoe Kwame Gati indicated:

That how the universe works. When is your time nobody, it will come to pass. God bless Our day boy

Citizen Owusu remarked:

Why are we not praising the one who let this letter known to the platform. That person should be rewarded as well

Vals Ebo Quansah commented:

GRA will soon visit you to pay tax on all the gift you receiving...." GRA is coming, where is you tax gift"

Yaghr Samuel Scotty opined:

Meanwhile you don't need it. Please make a donation because there are hungry children out there grinding 24/7

Kumasi Dangote mentioned:

Enjoy with whom the favour of the Lord has located today....I pray such favour falls on me one day

Meanwhile, Gambit, the person who posted 9-year-old Oswald's Our Day requests on Twitter before it went viral has spoken.

According to the gentleman with the handle @SmylyThe3rd, he wants absolutely no gift in return for what he did.

He indicated that the only reward he would love to get is for Ghanaians to follow his sports podcast account, @ATWPodcastGCR.

