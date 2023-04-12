A video of the new house a man recently built has stirred thousands of reactions on TikTok, as many praised him

The viral clip captured almost all the processes that went into the building construction before the finished project was shown

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for using his money for a laudable project

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man on TikTok and his wife have gone online to share a video of the house he started and completed to great taste.

At the beginning of the video shared by @de_xuccessful was a newly cleared piece of land. Successive shots in the TikTok clip captured different phases of the projects.

Many congratulated the man and his wife. Photo source: @de_xuccessful

Source: UGC

House with expensive decor

After the house was roofed, the interior decor of the project started. At the completion of the house, the building's compound was interlocked. A significant part of the flooring was painted red.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The man's name was also printed on the marbles in the compound. Inside his bathroom was an expensive shower compartment. His wife celebrated with him.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 300 comments and more than 2,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Daprettiest said:

"Congratulations."

user4480968931529 said:

"Congratulations e nor easy."

Mï Rå415 said:

"I tap my own blessings congratulations dear."

bhadgirlie said:

"Congratulations I can’t wait to use this sound soon God be praised."

vicky_bankz123 said:

"Congratulations my people see the way I de smile ….More to come my babies."

orji faithful said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

Another family celebrates a new house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young lady, @allen_aoo, went online to share how God has blessed her and her family.

The lady who was overcome with joy showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The video which has since become the talk of town clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng