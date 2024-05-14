Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has sued her ex-husband for defamation, accusing him of tarnishing her image

Addo is demanding general damages of US$500,000 and further exemplary damages of US$1 million

Addo was described as an irresponsible mother, adulterous, cruel and violent person in the divorce petition

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo sued her ex-husband, Tony Lithur, for defamation, accusing him of slandering her image in Ghana and abroad.

According to The Chronicle, Addo is demanding general damages of US$500,000 and exemplary damages of US$1 million.

Addo, a former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, divorced her husband in 2018.

Lithur filed on May 2, 2018, to end their 27-year-old marriage, which she said has caused her reputational damage.

She contends that Lithur’s divorce petition contained lies, which embarrassed her in the public eye.

Addo was described as an irresponsible mother, adulterous, cruel and violent person in the divorce petition.

She also said her ex-husband's claim that she travelled to South Africa to buy property between US$350,000 and US$500,000 as soon as she left office in 2017 suggested she was corrupt.

Addo said this led to the Office of the Special Prosecutor investigating her for corruption and corruption-related offences, money laundering, and illegal acquisition of property in South Africa.

She wants a retraction and apology published on social media and some prominent news sites, among other things.

Suggestion of infidelity

In Lithur's petition, he claimed Nana Oye has been receiving calls at odd hours that last longer than ordinary calls.

Initially, he claimed, the calls had been from Samuel Cudjoe, but later, another man known as James Yankah, whom he described as Nana Oye's 'childhood sweetheart', also started calling her at such times.

Lithur claimed that his wife invited Samuel Cudjoe to their house while he travelled abroad.

After he returned, he was told that the two were seen in a compromising position after they had dined together and alone.

The incident, he said, was common knowledge in their household.

