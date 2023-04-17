A video shows a very beautiful lady taking part in rigorous training that would make her a Navy personnel

The lady was seen crawling on all fours as the commanders shouted their orders

The video has gone viral and received more than 740k views on TikTok, where many praised the lady's beauty

Fans on TikTok have fallen in love with a beautiful lady who went for rigorous military training.

In a video posted on TikTok by @bigria08, the lady stood out among the crowd of trainees because of her beauty.

The lady went through rigorous training. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigria08.

When she posted the video of the training on TikTok, it immediately went viral and caught attention.

Fine lady who went for military training goes viral

The video shows how they were trained in a harsh environment where they underwent tasks meant to strengthen and toughen them.

The lady was seen sitting in the midst of other trainees, and they were all dirty as if they were dipped in mud.

In another scene, the lady showed her beautiful face, which had gotten dirty after dipping it in what appeared to be mud.

Also, she was seen crawling on all fours, as the commanders shouted their orders. The video has amazed many Tiktok users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kadichka09 said:

"I'm going to stay at my mother's ohh."

@PRINCESS DU CHRIST said:

"Which country is it? Keep your hair in formation."

@danylisiane679 reacted:

"Here in Gabon we cut girls' hair like boys."

@PappYGeeCrowN said:

"Can we be friends?"

@Mrs. Soumano said:

"Sister may God protect you. Long life to you."

@Hauser said:

"I just wan know if I join I go fit still dey work because I get hand work, but I need moral."

@abduljelilabdull1 reacted:

"God help my girlfriend throughout her training I can't stand this."

@Akpan Samuel0611 said:

"Babe you too fine."

