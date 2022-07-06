Nadia Abdul Aziz is one of Ghana's wealthiest executives and investors, thanks to her $16.1 million stake in Asante Gold, a gold exploration, development, and operating company in Ghana

She joined Asante Gold in 2020 as an independent director, making her the only female among a nine-member board of directors

The rich businesswoman also served on the board of Indussi Resources, a private Ghana-based project originator and developer, prior to her current position

The journey of one of Ghana's wealthiest women, Nadia Abdul Aziz, in the mining sector has recently been highlighted.

A publication by Billionaires Africa reveals that Nadia, a leading financial professional became a part of Asante Gold's board of directors in November 2020 and owns a 4.13 per cent stake in the gold exploration company, valued at $16.1 million.

Nadia posing for the camera, a bar of gold Photo credit: asantegold.com, Athitat Shinagowin / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Abdul Aziz is the only female among the nine-member board of directors of the gold exploration, development, and operating company. She has many years of experience in government relations, communication, marketing and acquisitions throughout West Africa.

Asante Gold recently acquired Chirano Gold Mine, an operating open-pit and underground mining operation located in southwestern Ghana, immediately south of the company's Bibiani Gold Mine. She played a significant role in that, billionaires.africa reported.

Prior to her current position, Nadia served on the board of Indussi Resources, a private Ghana-based project originator and developer.

The worth of Nadia Abdul Aziz's stake in the top mining company makes her one of Ghana's wealthiest executives and investors.

