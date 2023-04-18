A video of a Ghanaian man detailing why he will gladly work long hours abroad has caused a stir online

In a TikTok video, the man recounted how he often worked very hard in Ghana and made little money

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with his assertion of the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he opened up on how his time living in Ghana compared to now that he lives abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the young man recounted that he worked as an online driver while he was studying for his master's degree at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and could say confidently that he earned very little from the work he was doing.

Man says he worked for longer hours in Ghana and received little money for his hardwork Photo credit:@isaacomens77/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that although he was ambitious and wanted to do something meaningful with his life, the prevailing conditions at the time would simply not allow him.

"I was doing my masters at KNUST and I was working as a Bolt driver at the same time, on days that I didn't go to lecturers, I could work for 18 hours and earn less than 200 cedis as profit"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young man continued that now that he lives abroad, he takes delight in reciprocating that hard work especially as he knows that his toil will not be in vain.

"Now that I am working here, I can't say I am tired, in fact, when I was working in Ghana I wasn't earning enough money so now that I am here, I will gladly work and die abroad than work in Ghana," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the video:

Ghanaians in their reaction to the video sided with the young man over his comments about life abroad and Ghana.

Don Diego Pedro revealed:

For me I wish the white man will stop giving loans to gov. Rather they should open chance for more youth to come and work like 5 to 7 years abroad

Official Adubea added:

if you can stay in Ghana u can stay anywhere in this world

Mahani replied:

Welcome to assistant heaven! Now, face real life!

Man tells lazy people not to travel abroad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has generated a huge talking point on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse remarked that the major principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

“I will advise that if you are lazy don't travel abroad, rather use your money to open a shop in Ghana,” he said with a straight face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh