Ghanaian boxer Freezy has been spotted in a video acting strange as he got an electric massage from a masseur ahead of his fight

He threw his hands around and could not keep his body still because of the electric current which was being used on his body

Some Ghanaians who find it inspiring reacted to the video, stating different opinions about the video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah also known as Freezy MacBones was spotted in an inspirational video receiving an electric massage, and this has caused a massive stir among his fans.

Freezy MacBones reacts in a hilarious way as he receives an electric massage Photo source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer flooded the internet with joy and smiles as he shared an inspirational message to Ghanaians and the world on why they should never give up and keep fighting for their goals, irrespective of age or status.

After his victory match, a video of him receiving an electric massage and not being able to stay still in the massage bed garnered a reaction among fans.

He was moving his body up and down and could not properly grip his fingers, spreading them wide in response to the little electric shocks he was receiving.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Freezy has become popular in the UK and Ghana as he won his fight against his opponent Darryl Sharp and posted throwback photos of himself in Ghana as a mason to motivate the youth and anyone who aspires to something great.

Watch the video of Ghanaian boxer Freezy having an electric massage below

Fans reacted to the hilarious video of Ghanaian boxer Freezy

Check out some of the reactions netizens shared after watching the video.

Paulinaatada commented:

If u went to where am thinking about, gather here 4 mass deliverance

errxteee commented:

Spiritual marriage manifesting in the physical realms

millie.gh31 commented:

Physical and emotional Torture . E shock you abi? e dey shock am too

Ghanaian first female boxer reveals money she received after her first professional fight

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Ghana's first and oldest female boxer, Yarkor Chavez, revealed her first earnings as a professional fighter.

The native of Bukom in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana said she received about two to three million old cedis (GH¢200-300) back then. Despite having a career spanning over 20 years, Yarkor Chavez mentioned that she could not boast of a single property in her name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh