Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour's triplets turned four years old on Saturday, May 11, 2024

Their mother, Ciara Antwi, a.k.a. Obofowaa, took to social media to celebrate their birthday with some beautiful photos and videos

The photos and videos of the adorable triplets got many of Obofowaa's followers excited, and they shared many reactions

Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, is an excited mother. Her triplets are celebrating their birthday.

The triplets, two boys named Jesse and Jeremiah and a girl named Jeremie, were born on May 11, 2020, and have now turned four years old. The naming ceremony of the kids was a star-studded event.

Their mother, also known as Obofowaa, shared videos on Instagram to mark the triplets' new age.

Obofour's triplets are four years old Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

The first video had the boys wearing identical clothes while the girl wore something different. They sang a happy birthday song for themselves.

Sharing the video, the proud mother indicated that the triplets brought much joy and happiness.

"I'm blessed because You make me proud every single day. Exactly who you are is perfect. I love how lovable you are. It's so much fun knowing a kind, thoughtful and hilarious kids like you. You all fill a big part of my heart. So happy I get to know you all

"Love you forever. You were my dream that comes true.Always remember that you all will always find your mother beside you who will always support you for all your good deeds.But especially today wishing you all the best my sweet cupcakes JJJ.HAPPY BIRTHDAY ."

Later, Obofowaa shared another video. The photos had the triplets nicely dressed and looking so cute.

"Happy birthday to my sweetest little bundle of joy! May all your day be filled with endless giggles, love, and lots of cake! Wishing the my cutest toddler in the world a very happy birthday! May all your day be filled with magical moments and cuddles. Happy birthday to my little superstars J❤️J❤️J❤️."

Netizens celebrate Obofour's triplets

Following the photos and videos of the triplets, many of the fans of Obofowaa have been celebrating them.

minalyntouch said:

Happy birthday blessed children. ❤️❤️❤️

nanaakua441 said:

I tap into twins. Happy birthday cuties

nanaadjoawalker said:

Happy birthday my cuties

_uginia said:

Happy birthday dearies. Wish you all the goodness and God's protection this new chapter

afraaso_coutoure

Happy birthday kings and queens God bless you and keep you safe ❤️❤️❤️

phyllis.nyarkoh said:

Happy birthday dearies, may God bless and protect you all the time ❤️❤️

Obofour's first daughter turns 10

Meanwhile, Lawrensa Antwi, the first daughter of Reverend Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi, recently turned 10 years old.

Lawrensa's mother celebrated her new milestone by sharing a video of the girl looking all-grown from their base in the US.

The birthday post triggered many wishes from the followers of Lawrensa's mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh