An emotional video of Freezy Macbones detailing how the woman he loved so dearly abandoned him has warmed hearts online

In a video on TikTok, the 33-year-old boxer revealed that his girlfriend left him heartbroken after she jilted for another man

Netizens in a video commended the boxer for taking inspiration out of the bad situation and for channelling it into something positive

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah who fights under the ring name Freezy Macbones has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after he opened up on his heartbreak story.

Speaking in an interview, the 33-year-old who recently won a bout against UK's Daryl Sharp said the setbacks that he has suffered over the years have shaped him into the boxer he is today.

Seth Gyimah shares how his girlfriend broke up with him Photo credit: @Freezy Macbones/Facebook

He said one of those painful experiences was when his Ghanaian girlfriend in the UK jilted for a Nigerian guy.

Freezy Macbones said that moment was tough for him adding that what kept him in one piece was his workout sessions in the boxing gym.

"My girlfriend left me for a Nigerian guy. I was so sad during that moment and took solace in my workout sessions. Anytime I was practising with a punching bag, I pictured the Nigerian guy and that made me hit harder.”

Quizzed whether he has heard from his ex-lover in recent times, Freezy Macbones responded in the negative adding that he deleted her number after the breakup.

It was at the point that his emotions got the best of him as he cried briefly after which he remarked “Now she and her boyfriend watch me on TV”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the emotional interview

Ghanaians in their reaction to the video have praised the boxer for not letting his heartbreak story affect his ambitions.

ewurama_asabea reacted:

Broken heart can be a blessing u know

Chapterz added:

Sometimes Broken Heart helps you succeed in life

LexisBerry The Finest stated:

That's how the world is. The only revenge is to better yourself

faridyussif661 added:

Macho man saf chop broken heart na me

Anthony Joshua supports Freezy Macbones

