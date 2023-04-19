A video detailing why a man ended his marriage to his lovely wife has sparked reactions on the internet

The man who lives abroad explained that his ex-wife was very disrespectful

He also revealed plans to ensure that his children get proper home training in Ghana and not Sweden, where he lives

A young Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he opened up on his failed marriage to his ex-wife.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Agyei Mensah who lives in Sweden said the major reason why he walked out of his previous marriage was because of the bad attitude of his ex-wife.

Ghanaian man says his wife's disrespectful nature led to their failed marriage Photo credit:@Chuck Savage/Getty Images @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

Delving into the details, the young man said one trait he didn't like about his wife was the way she disrespected his relatives and friends.

He explained that his ex-wife saw nothing wrong in insulting his siblings, friends and even his mum.

He cited how his ex-wife became so arrogant that she accused his mother of being a witch, although she was the one who advised him to marry her.

"My mother was the one who advised me to marry my ex-wife but surprisingly, after the marriage, her attitude changed. It got to a point where she could insult my brothers, cousins and friends who came to visit me anytime I was in Ghana. She one time called my mother a witch so I decided the best thing for me to do was to end the marriage."

He added, "I was even processing her documents for her to join me in Sweden so we could live as a happy family, but her attitude ruined everything".

Agyei Mensah said that, although he has a three-year-old child with his ex-wife, he intends to allow him to grow up in Ghana so he gets a proper upbringing.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the reasons given by the man for divorcing his wife

The statement by the man has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens with many commending him over his decision.

Ivy Nyarkoah Simpeh said:

You took a good decision.

evelyn naami replied:

Bringing up a child in Sweden is good. It all depends on you. Bring your child to Sweden to live and don’t say you will bring the child because of the sika.

Samuel Antwi said:

More wisdom. The guy is right.

