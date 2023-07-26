A video of a little kid sewing a dress has many people impressed

The young kid proved he is a good tailor as he sewed the dress with ease

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the parent of the boy to nurture the young boy so he improves on his craft

A little Ghanaian boy is receiving plaudits online after a video of him sewing a dress without the guidance of anyone went viral.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @stec_clothing0, showed the moment when the little boy was spotted behind a foot pedal sewing machine.

Ghanaian kid sowing a dress Photo credit:@stec_clothing0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To prove he knows what he is doing, the kid first ensured that he properly placed the dress under the presser foot.

From there, he inserted the thread into the needle and started to use the pedals of the sewing machine to ensure that he controlled the speed as he worked.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The way he used the balance wheel to ensure that he got the stitching right made it apparent that he is familiar with the craft and does it very often.

The 1-minute 2-second video, which was captioned "Wow to this little boy learning from the mom," had gathered over 50,000 likes and 3,000 comments at the time of writing this article.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians praise the young kid

Netizens who saw the video praised the little kid for exhibiting such a craft at a very young age.

Blessed Tony commented:

very impressive,please his parents should know his direction and add education to it,he is already a talent

Wendy Haywood923 stated

God Continue rain down his blessings on you

Cyrus de Cyroo reacted:

African are now waking up and realize we need skills not academic.congrats !! young man

3-year-old girl cooks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a little Ghanaian girl raised eyebrows after she was captured preparing a meal all by herself.

She showed a lot of seriousness as she added salt to boiling water and proceeded to check whether the firewood would be enough to prepare the meal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh