A young Ghanaian lady caused a stir on social media as she revealed how much money she wanted to be spent on her wedding day

The pretty young woman stated that she wanted the day to be special and quoted a budget of GH¢71 million for the wedding

She noted that the wedding was not going to be done in Ghana, mentioning the capital city of France, Paris, as her dream location

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a social media frenzy with her jaw-dropping revelation of the amount of money she wants to spend on her wedding day. The stunning young woman, who was interviewed by TV3 on the streets, boldly stated that she wanted to spend a whopping GH¢71 million on her special day.

In her interview, the beautiful lady passionately explained her vision for a luxurious wedding. She expressed her desire for a grand entrance, stating that she wanted to be introduced from the air on her big day. She also revealed that her dream location for the wedding was the beautiful capital city of France, Paris.

The young lady's extravagant budget for her wedding day has raised eyebrows and sparked reactions on social media. While some people have praised her for her boldness and determination to have her dream wedding, others have criticized her for being too unrealistic.

Some Ghanaians have expressed their fascination with the young woman's boldness and dreams of a luxurious wedding. Others advised her to focus on building a solid foundation for her marriage rather than spending exorbitant amounts of money on a single day. There are ways of having a dream wedding on a reasonable budget.

Young Lady's Dream Wedding Sparks Reaction

Abi Kay said:

It good to dream big

Araba Davidson commented:

A girl is allowed to dream lol

Kesy Emefa Kesy reacted:

God should answer your prayers for you girl

