A beautiful Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after she was asked about the biggest lie she has ever told a guy.

In a video on TikTok, the lady who wore a beautiful black dress recounted a situation where she lied about her father's occupation to impress a guy she is seriously crushing on.

The lady explained that she lied to the guy that her dad is a pastor.

She said she did that because the guy looked so gentle and decent hence also decided to portray herself as someone who comes from such a background.

The lady added that she has even gone as far as showing photos of another pastor to the guy as her dad.

"Even up till today the guy thinks that I live in a mission house. she said.

At the time of writing the report, the honest confession by the lady had sparked a lot of reactions and garnered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comments by the lady

Social media users who thronged the comments section were astonished over the actions of the pretty lady with some wondering why she could even hatch up such a plan in the first place.

4555555555 replied:

Ei boys dey ask these things alll what dem dey take do Ei

4555555555 tice762 stated:

eii Abigail wo papa da wase

dennisbeckhamansa added:

awwwwe. Is a good lie tho

