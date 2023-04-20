Young disc jockey, Dj Switch, in a beautiful video she shared on her Instagram page, jammed to Ayra Starr's Sability

The pretty little girl looked all grown up as she rocked a glamorous pink suit and white sneakers as she shuffled her feet to the beat of the Afrobeat tune

The video pleased fans of Dj Switch as they showered her with compliments and admired how much she had grown

Talented Kidz star, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, better known by her stage name, Dj Switch, has taken to social media to showcase her incredible dance skills in a beautiful video that she shared on her Instagram page.

Dj Switch throwback (Left), Dj Switch rocking pink suit (Right) Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young prodigy could be seen dancing to the Afrobeat tune "Sability" by the talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr. Dressed in a glamorous pink suit and stylish white sneakers, the young star looked all grown up as she shuffled her feet to the catchy beat of the song.

As the music played, Dj Switch's flawless moves were captured in slow-motion, showing off her exceptional talent and impressive sense of rhythm.

Her incredible performance was met with an outpouring of love and admiration from her fans, who were quick to shower her with compliments and praises.

Despite her young age, Dj Switch has made a name for herself in the entertainment space, winning TV3's Talented Kidz reality show in 2017 at the tender age of 10.

Since then, she has gone on to perform at high-profile events, including the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert, where she wowed the audience with her incredible skills on the deck.

The young star has also been recognised for her outstanding contributions to society, winning the prestigious Global Child Prodigy Award in 2020 for her work as an advocate for quality education and the rights of children.

Fans Praise Dj Switch

lopez_yhaa's commented:

My fav...way back Talented Kidz Ghana ❤️

jagbarisaac's wrote:

Erica ❤️❤️ you're now a big girl ❤️ proud of you

iamwizzi_ said:

Girl got some crazy swag

