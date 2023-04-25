A video of two Ghanaian traditional dancers displaying amazing dance moves has warmed hearts online

The two pretty ladies proved that they are versatile after they vibed to a trending TikTok tune

Netizens who reacted to the video have heaped praises on the duo for their entertaining moves

Two pretty Ghanaian traditional dancers have taken social media by surprise after they joined the TikTok dance challenge.

In the video that has since gone viral, the two traditional dancers who wore beautiful kente dresses showed they also could also boogie when it comes to high-tempo music.

Two traditional; dancers join a TikTok trend Photo credit:@ataajossy34/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The duo danced with understanding and swag as they move their hands and heads in sync with the vibey tune.

The ease with which they danced made it obvious that the beautiful ladies had been preparing to thrill their social media audience and also prove to them that they can be versatile if need be.

At the time of writing the report, the 15-second video had gathered over 31,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the traditional dancers for their nice displays

GOLDEBABY stated:

nice one give it to them sis

raqual18 added:

you did all sisters

Akosuapazes added:

pls i want to come join u guys

Source: YEN.com.gh