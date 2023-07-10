Fashion designer Joseph Aggrey Cobbina won Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Entrepreneurs Choice Summit Dinner and Awards on Saturday, July 8

The fashion designer is well-known for styling celebrities such as Samini, Jidenna, and Boris Kodjoe

He expressed his delight at the honour and thanked the organisers in an interview with YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian fashion designer Joseph Aggrey Cobbina has received fashion Entrepreneur of the Year recognition at the just-ended 2023 Ghana Entrepreneurs Choice Summit Dinner and Awards.

The maiden edition of the event came off at the Sunlodge Hotel on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Ghanaian designer Joseph Cobbina wins Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year at Ghana Choice Awards. Photo credit: smullywearandthe_celebrity_stylist.

Source: Instagram

Cobbina credits God

The founder and chief executive officer of Smully Wear posted impressive images from the ceremony, where he received the honour.

''Every time I thought I took a loss, God blessed me with something better Congratulations, team Smully Wear for winning Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year at Ghana Entrepreneurs Choice Awards,'' he posted on Instagram.

Cobbina expreses delight

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the achievement, the business owner said he was delighted.

''I'm excited about the honour because this shows that our work at Smully Wear is being recognised in Ghana and worldwide.

''It felt great, and my team were equally excited about it. Some church members celebrate and express delight in it,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The fashion designer is renowned for styling acclaimed entertainers such as Samini, Jidenna, Boris Kodjoe, and many others.

See the images below:

Police officer wins an award

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian police officer Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba received the Social Intervention of the Year award at the 2023 Spotlight Awards Africa.

He earned the title at the third edition of the prestigious awards event at the Canwin Hotel in Accra on Saturday, July 1.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the milestone, the kind-hearted police officer expressed delight.

Meet Simon Agbeko

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba wanted to assist the less fortunate members of society long before he joined the Ghana Police Service as an officer to serve the nation, the poor and the needy.

Due to his modest upbringing, the native of Denu in Ghana's Volta Region can better relate to and comprehend the concerns of the underprivileged. He was raised by his mother, a petty trader and his late father, a police officer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh