A young Nigerian student has revealed how her lecturer scored her zero in her exam over plagiarism

In her script, the lecturer made it clear that all her answers were generated using AI (Artificial intelligence) tools

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many condemning the student for copying verbatim

A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of her answer sheet.

The lady was given her marked script from a recent examination and was shocked to see zero as her score.

The lecturer who marked her script made it clear in the paper that she scored zero because her answers were AI-generated. While sharing the video, the lady said ChatGPT screwed her up.

Social media users have reacted to the video with many criticizing the lady for copying verbatim from an online site. The clip was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Social media reactions

Artfarihub said:

"Something wey she suppose copy and paste for quillbot to paraphrase.. then maybe to paraphraser.io AI is going to be the end of human critical thinking ability tho."

Chinonso_ stated:

"Lol. When you use chatgpt for essays, you have to still humanize it and make it yours. It’s like copying someone’s name and matric number in a test/exam, the Lecturer would know you’re a cheat. There’s another website were after restructuring the essay, you can check to see if it still reads like its chatgpt generated."

_deagram reacted:

"ChatGpt leads to a lack of critical thinking. It shouldn’t be always your source of information especially as a student."

Nkonyeasoa noted:

"Chat GPT is an awesome tool, but it takes smart people to know how to work with it. A simple thing as asking chat GPT to generate your responses in a non-AI tone will take your article from 0 to 100. An intelligent person would use chat GPTs responses as a roadmap."

Fheytii stated:

"How did the lecturer figure it out? Omo."

Thelope__' added:

"People aren't getting the way around this thing. If you want to use AI, go through the answer it gives and add some essence of human expression, give more context and fluidity of thoughts. If possible sef, rewrite everything. Use the AI-generated content as a draft."

Lady removed from University for poor performance emerges best student

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a Nigerian lady has celebrated her amazing academic feats on social media with a touching story of her journey to success.

Ibukunoluwa Areo was, in the year 2016, withdrawn from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife for poor performance.

After years of unsuccessful attempts at getting into school, she finally did it and finished not only as the best-graduating student but with awards and N400k.

