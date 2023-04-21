A video of a woman getting "eyebrow extensions" has gone viral, generating reactions from viewers who are intrigued by the beauty trend

A lot of people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to praise the results of the procedure

In other news, a video of a lady styling her brows in a wavy pattern left many people unimpressed

If you're tired of filling in your scanty brows or are simply a fan of beauty experiments, then this new trend of eyebrow enhancement might be for you.

A viral video of a woman receiving "eyebrow extensions" has sparked a debate online about the latest trend in beauty enhancements.

Photos of the eyebrow extension. Credit: @behindthechair_com

The eyebrow extension technique involves attaching individual hair-like fibres to the natural eyebrows to fill in sparse areas or create a more defined look.

The end result shows a set of full and neatly trimmed eyebrows.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to eyebrows extension video

sweeneestyleblogger:

"Great for patients going through chemotherapy! "

benny.ronz:

"Uh oh. Now the eyebrows bout to start having baby hairs."

falker_b_:

"The results look good. I would rather do this than micro blading."

danni_wintour:

"Oh I need this. I’m tired of filling in my brow."

fightwithsheena:

"I mean… actually, this makes sense."

kimbe1214:

"I went from disgusted to interested in 0.5 seconds."

ahousecalledhue:

"I meannnnnn if we are drawing them might as well get a lace for my face."

