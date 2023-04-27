A video of a man comparing his former Ghanaian boss to his current boss abroad has caused a stir online

In a video, he praised his current boss adding that he is very tolerant and respectful

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the man over his assertions about the two bosses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man living abroad is trending after he drew comparisons between his former boss and his current boss.

In a video on TikTok, the young man said ever since he started working abroad he has observed that his boss is very careful in his criticisms towards employees who make mistakes in the performance of their duties.

Man compares his bosses abroad to Ghana Photo credit:@isaacomens77/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He then drew a sharp contrast between his time in Ghana and how his boss then would often resort to insults when one makes petty mistakes at work.

"For my former boss, if you make mistakes, that is when he will begin to recall how started as an employee of the company and ask you questions like which school did you attend"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video

Netizens react to the observation by the man on some Ghanaian bosses

Social media users who reacted to the video agreed with the assertion of the young man with many sharing their experiences.

Kwabena Poku added:

Meanwhile he/she does mistake almost all the time hmm bosses in Ghana.

ascornaroniel3 replied:

God bless Him Charlie it not easy oooo they will insult you bassssa

Some men can work with women bosses

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah shared some of the challenges business owners face with employees in the country. According to the Sharwama Traffic owner, people crying about unemployment on social media are lazy and unprepared to work.

She opened up about some incidents with former male workers that showed they did not want to take orders from her because she was a woman.

"Getting workers is tough. People are always crying on social media that they need jobs. It's a lie. They are lazy. The youth are lazy because they think you are born and you can just start walking."

Boss pranked his cameraman

Also, a boss pranked his worker by sacking him after he reported to work.

The boss, a content creator by profession, faked being furious with his employee who is a cameraman in order to pull off a surprise.

The boss was vexed that the cameraman showed up to work late and dismissed him, questioning his seriousness with the job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh