A group of 10 lawyers showcased their joyous spirits in a viral Instagram video as they celebrated their call to the Bar.

The video captured the legal professionals grooving to the beats of Burna Boy's City Boys during their photo session at a studio.

They were dressed impeccably in their suits and barrister band collars and exuded confidence and unity.

A collage of the 10 lawyers showing their beautiful dance moves Photo credit: @ganabastudios Source: Instagram

The video shared by @ganabastudios depicted a blend of professionalism and friendship as two lawyers, a male and a female, sat gracefully. At the same time, the remaining eight stood behind them, all radiating genuine happiness.

Their coordinated dance moves and infectious enthusiasm painted a delightful picture, suggesting a solid bond, possibly as study mates or colleagues working together on assignments.

All 10 lawyers stamped their feet in unison when the song got to the part where it played, "O yẹ kẹ, da mọ. O yẹ kẹ, jẹ lọ. O yẹ kẹ, jọwọ o (Ayy). O yẹ kẹ, ah, o yẹ kẹ, eh. O yẹ kẹ."

The video captured their dedication to the legal profession and revealed their lighter side, reminding viewers that even in the serious world of law, there is always room for celebration and camaraderie.

The heartwarming video quickly became a social media sensation, spreading smiles and positivity among viewers and showcasing the vibrant spirit of these legal professionals outside the courtroom.

All 10 were part of the over 1,000 newly trained lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Watch the video below:

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo Awards Law Certificate To Her Daughter

In a related development, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo proudly handed her daughter a Law Practicing certificate at the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony, stepping forward to congratulate her personally.

The touching moment was captured on video, showing the Chief Justice's pride as she hugged her daughter.

The General Legal Council admitted 1,092 new lawyers in 2023, marking an improvement from 1,075 in 2022, with observers praising efforts to enhance the lawyer-citizen ratio.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey recounts arduous journey to becoming a lawyer at 60

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, shared her challenging path to joining the Ghana Bar Association alongside more than 1,000 individuals on October 20, 2023.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, she emphasised her lifelong passion for the law, regardless of achieving it at 60.

Source: YEN.com.gh