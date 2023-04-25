Ghanaian Beverly Afaglo Baah complained bitterly about the hiring landscape in Ghana

She revealed her challenges with her employees who had begged for work and later misbehaved on the job

The 'Side Chick Gang' actress added that male workers tended to rebel and quit quickly

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah shared some of the challenges business owners face with employees in the country.

According to the Sharwama Traffic owner, people crying about unemployment on social media are lazy and unprepared to work.

She detailed some incidents with former male workers that showed they did not want to take orders from her because she was a woman.

In 2021, Beverly, the wife of Choirmaster of Praye fame, suffered a disaster when fire gutted her home. Graphic Showbiz reported that the actress lost everything in her home, which burned down within 4 hours.

Her latest interview with Zionfelix indicated that her burnt home may have had a connection with her new business, Traffic Shawarma.

According to her, the tragedy happened as soon as she decided to put her business idea to work. She also explained other obstacles in her food business, including lazy and disrespectful workers.

"Getting workers is tough. People are always crying on social media that they need jobs. It's a lie. They are lazy. The youth are lazy because they think you are born and you can just start walking."

Beverly added that many young people wanted to take huge salaries home without working hard. She also pointed out that some workers left because they did not want to work under a woman.

"Even a sales girl without experience wants to take some big cash. How much do I make to afford your demands? Plus, you don't have any experience."

"Some men also cannot accept that a woman is ahead of them."

