Dentsu Ghana Plants Thousand Mangroves At Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site

As part of its social impact activities and to commemorate International Earth Day, Dentsu Ghana, leading global media and digital marketing communications agency, has planted a thousand (1000) mangroves at the Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Winneba-Ghana.

The initiative, “One Day for Change,” is dentsu’s global annual volunteering event, uniting teams all over the world as a global force for good and creating an opportunity for us to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work, by sharing our skills, time, and talent.

Staff of the dentsu Ghana team volunteered the Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site on 21st April 2023 in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (Wildlife Division) to plant new trees, improve habitat, and protect the water bodies at the Site.

As part of the activities, the dentsu team was given a tour of the Ramsar Site comprising of the Muni Lagoon, the Yenku Forest Reserve, the surrounding flood plains, and the adjacent sandy beach on the seafront. The team was also taken bird watching with an extensive education on the various species available at the site as part of the specie surveying exercise for ocean protection.

Speaking on the subject, CEO of Dentsu Ghana, Mr. Andrew Ackah, applauded staff for coming out in their numbers to volunteer at the site. “By participating in One Day for Change, we are helping to protect and restore local nature, making a positive difference to our community, connecting with new colleagues, learning about local organisations, and contributing towards a more Sustainable World,” he said.

Andrew reiterated that dentsu’s volunteer efforts, guided by its 2030 Social Impact Strategy, was directed towards Nature and Circular Economy through activities focused on habitat, wildlife and ocean protection, upcycling and second-hand retail, and food redistribution. “For dentsu Ghana, we focused our efforts on nature, habitat, wildlife, and ocean protection, hence our selection of the Muni-Pomadze Ramsar site. It is important for us, as a people and a country, to relook at ways of protecting our ecological environments,” he added.

Revina Acheampong, PR and Communications Specialist for Dentsu Ghana, posited, “We believe that helping plant trees at this Ramsar Site, helps effect good sustainable change in areas not limited to life under water, zero hunger and poverty, life on earth among others and will be mutually beneficial as it drives local, outcome-driven action for us all. We are grateful to the Forestry Commission (Wildlife Division) for making this possible.”

The lead guide for the day, Miss Vivian Ayeh-Addo of the Forestry Commission, expressed her excitement in the team’s willingness and zeal to help sustain the environment, adding that, “Indeed just as the CEO has said, the activities you have run here today, cover a broad spectrum of the sustainable development goals which include protecting climate action, conserving life below water, life on land, and partnerships for the goals - to strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development respectively.”

She thanked team dentsu on behalf of the Effutu Municipal Assembly and Neenyi Ghartey VII, Oma Odefe of Effutu, who also donated 800 mangrove seedlings to aid the tree planting exercise.

For further information, contact:

Revina Acheampong

PR & Communications Specialist

Revina.Acheampong@dentsu.com

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

https://www.dentsu.com/

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

About Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Winneba-Ghana

The Muni-Pomadze Ramsar site is one of Ghana’s five Coastal Ramsar sites and it is located in the Effutu Municipal Assembly in the Central Region. The Site comprises of the Muni Lagoon, the Yenku Forest Reserve, the surrounding flood plains and the adjacent sandy beach on the seafront.

The Yenku Forest Reserve serves as the traditional hunting grounds of the Effutu people during the ‘Aboakyire Festival’ (Deer Hunting) which is usually celebrated between May and June each year.

The site also serves as a migratory route for over 23,000 water birds made of Forty-eight (48) species.

Source: YEN.com.gh