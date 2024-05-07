New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana needs decisive leadership to address its development issues

Speaking in an interview with Africa Watch Magazine, he said he was that decisive leader who could transform the country's plight

He has urged Ghanaians to vote for him to implement his innovative ideas to develop the country

The New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pitched himself to Ghanaians as a decisive leader who can address the country's pressing issues.

In an interview with Africa Watch magazine, Dr Bawumia stated that his experience as a public servant had exposed him to the country's challenges and the immense potential to overcome them.

Bawumia says he is the best choice for Ghana

He said his profession as an economist makes him the best choice for Ghana, as he can use his cutting-edge skills and perspective to provide pragmatic solutions to the nation's problems.

He noted that the country currently faces a myriad of issues that affect its economic development, social equality, and infrastructure improvement.

He said that if given the mandate, he would employ innovative solutions to drive Ghana forward and improve Ghanaians' living conditions.

Dr Bawumia also spoke about his passion for driving the digitalisation agenda in Ghana.

According to him, with the world rapidly moving towards a digital economy, it was important for Ghana to join the trend.

He said this is why he has been championing the digitalisation drive to position Ghana to reap massively from the prosperity and progress potential the digital economy poses for the country.

He says digitalisation is not merely a policy initiative but a foundation for his vision for Ghana's future.

Ghanaians believe a well-implemented digitalisation policy would provide equal opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

Bawumia says he's a problem solver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP flagbearer told Ghanaians he was a generational thinker capable of solving the country's country's

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, Dr Bawumia told attendees he is what the country needs.

He noted that with the support of all those in attendance, he will be able to deliver a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghanaians.

"I have a solid track record as Vice-President to prove it," he added.

He promised attendees that if given the nod, he would be just as hardworking as he has been throughout his Vice Presidency and dedicated to harnessing the country's potential.

