President Akufo-Addo has warned new voter registrants against voting for John Mahama in the upcoming presidential elections

According to him, the former president has loathed everything he has achieved in during his tenure

He said if Ghanaians want sustained growth they should choose Dr Mahamudu Bawumia instead

President Akufo-Addo has raised concerns that a possible Mahama victory in the upcoming December polls would decimate his legacy.

According to him, the former President does not appreciate anything he has done for Ghana's development and would rather undo his hard work than praise him.

Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians should not vote for Mahama

Source: Getty Images

He spoke at a rally in Drobo following a visit to Blue Skies Limited.

The President reiterated that he could not possibly hand over power to someone he defeated in previous elections and who would end projects started under his administration when he could hand it over to his 'mate.'

He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to continue his projects and uplift his legacy.

The President also encouraged Ghanaians who have just turned 18 to register in the ongoing limited voters' registration exercise.

He said those who desire to exercise their electoral franchise must register before the May 20 deadline.

He also urged them to vote for NPP, as their votes would ensure that the party retains power in 2025.

He said he trusts Dr Bawumia, with whom he has served Ghanaians for the past seven years.

He is confident the vice president will perform marvellously when elected President on December 7.

EC begins limited voter registration exercise

The Electoral Commission is beginning the limited voter registration exercise ahead of polls in December.

The commission aims at registering approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers had rented generators to account for power cuts.

The exercise commenced on May 7 and will end on May 20.

GES permits students to leave school to register

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service will permit students to leave school to participate in the continuous voter registration exercise.

The students have been granted four days off from their schools from Tuesday, May 7, to Friday, May 10, 2024.

The commission will conduct the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

The commission intends to submit the provisional voters' register to the political parties in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh