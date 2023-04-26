At the National Museum of Scotland, artefacts from Ghana, mainly masquerades, have been spotted

This was made public by a Ghanaian travel vlogger called Maame Nyarko, who revealed she was at the museum herself

Ghanaians are amazed to see how other countries are monetizing the culture that is considered normal in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Statues of masquerades dressed in their iconic Ghanaian costumes have been spotted at the National Museum of Scotland in the United Kingdom.

A Ghanaian travel vlogger, Maame Nyarko, recounted visiting the museum and shared videos and pictures on her Twitter handle.

An inscription attached to the sculpture revealed that an anthropologist called Keith Nicklin sent the costumes from Ghana to Scotland to be placed inside the museum.

Ghanaian masquerades in Scotland Photo credit: @hapyfel

Source: Twitter

He also mentioned the activities of pole dancers, who usually move together with the masquerades during the famous Masquerade Festival in Takoradi and other similar festivities in Winneba, Accra and other parts of Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The main festival where masquerades are featured in Ghana

The residents of Takoradi, Ghana, hold an annual celebration known as the Ankos Festival, sometimes called the Takoradi street funfair or Masquerade Festival.

Its main draw is many teams or groups of people dressed outrageously who use dancing to show off their talents.

Ghanaians react to masquerades seen in Scotland museum

Check out some comments social media users have been sharing after seeing the pictures and videos from Scotland.

@dela_greatness said:

A white man has wrote about our culture and framed it a museum for tourism revenue. Hmm, Ghana has a lot to share to the world but we need a better projection to be recognized globally culture wise. Our culture is rich!!!

@PaaKojoNidose mentioned:

I’ve written a thesis on that of Winneba, most organized fancy dress competition ever held. Winneba Masqurade: beyond aesthetics and entertainment

@RepentedProdiga narrated:

the white man dey take tourism and culture serious ooo. see we

See the post below:

A famous museum in Britain wants to return looted Ashanti gold treasures

In a separate report, the Ashanti Region's stolen gold regalia is being seriously considered for return to Ghana by the Victoria and Albert Museum in Britain.

Tristram Hunt, the museum's director, reportedly wants to relax rules governing the return of treasures taken by British forces in the 19th century.

According to The Art Newspaper, a British punitive attack on the Ashanti people in 1874 resulted in the seizure of the looted gold wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh