A Nigerian man who is mentally challenged has gone viral on TikTok because of his love for education

In a video, the man was interviewed by a young lady who said she saw him at the University of Benin

The man confirmed that he walks a long distance to get to UNIBEN daily, where he attends imaginary classes

A mentally challenged man who loves education has been sighted at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

In a TikTok video posted by @collinaclarkefineart, the man said he treks from a long distance to make it to UNIBEN daily.

The man has said he goes to UNIBEN daily to 'attend' classes. Photo credit: TikTok/@collinaclarkefineart.

Mad man seen at UNIBEN speaks intelligently

He insisted in the video that he must always be in school daily so he'd be able to attend classes.

But he is not actually a registered student of the school, as the classes he talks about are only imaginary.

He had a pen and paper and was seen using them to write while sitting at one corner of the school.

When he was interviewed by the lady who saw him, he sounded intelligible. The lady bought food and drink for him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video stunned many people and drew reactions from TikTok users.

@boysdem1 said:

"May Allah bless you woman."

@Kitten commented:

"Honestly I feel so sad. Here with me."

@kingsleyugwu683 said:

"I feel very emotion if I see a lady that brings her self so low, may the good lord bless you and your family."

@pretty presh12 commented:

"Thank you so much."

@user76761706067047 said:

"God bless you, you are indeed a mother. I pray God to continue to bless you in all your endeavours."

@thattiktokmumfromuk said:

"He is not mad he is just need help."

@user53435340322127 said:

"That why children should stay in school because this man know education is very important."

