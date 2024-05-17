The Minority in Parliament has boycotted the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s nominated ministers

While walking out of the chamber, some of the minority legislators were heard saying, “Ghanaians are suffering”

The Majority Caucus had petitioned the Speaker of Parliament for the urgent recall of the legislators for government business

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The Minority in Parliament boycotted the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s nominated ministers.

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson challenged the urgency of the approval after Parliament was recalled for urgent business.

Some of the minority legislators were heard saying, “Ghanaians are suffering". Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Parliament earlier approved a $150 million loan facility from the World Bank for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project.

The majority caucus in Parliament petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to urgently recall MPs.

He argued that the government already had enough ministers to function without the new one.

“May I ask, how is the approval of the President’s nominees for ministerial positions an urgent matter, when this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government already has a large number of ministers and deputy ministers?” Forson questioned.

While walking out of the chamber, some of the minority legislators were heard saying, “Ghanaians are suffering.”

Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, without approving the new minister appointed by Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024.

Before the approval, the Minority in Parliament warned ministers-designate to stop carrying themselves as representative of the president.

The Minority said the action was unconstitutional and must be reversed immediately to prevent further breaches of the constitution.

This followed Health Minister-designate Dr Okoe-Boye's visit to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a representative of the president.

The approval was delayed after Parliament suspended the vetting and approval process of Akufo-Addo's ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees because of the interlocutory injunction filed against the process by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The application for an interlocutory injunction on the vetting process was related to the President’s directive to Parliament to cease transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to Jubilee House.

Parliament refutes claim that Speaker did not recall MPs for partisan reasons

YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament challenged claims that Speaker Alban Bagbin delayed recalling MPs because it serves the interests of his party, the National Democratic Congress.

Parliament said the claims were false and unfounded and should be disregarded by the general public.

It explained that the House was on recess and the Speaker was on an international assignment to Dubai.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh