A thief allegedly stole the items of a fetish priestess during the celebration of the Aboakyer hunt for a deer by residents of Winneba in Ghana's Central Region

In an interview, she vowed that the robber would perish too soon if her belongings were not returned

The fetish priestess' video was posted to Twitter by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, which received views and reactions

A daring thief allegedly stole the items of a fetish priestess at the celebration of the Aboakyer hunt for a deer by natives of Winneba in Ghana's Central Region.

The incident happened while the youth were preparing themselves for the hunt to mark the occasion.

The thieves reportedly took advantage of the drumming and dancing to rob people, including the fetish priestess.

Fetish priestess vows the thief will die

Speaking to Atinka TV about the incident, the fetish priestess threatened that the thief would meet an untimely demise if her items were not returned.

"Someone stole my phone, money, and purse. The person who them should know that this is a festival. The person will die if my items are not returned," she said.

Despite the event, the town's youth persisted in getting ready for the hunt and celebrating with dancing and drumming.

The Aboakyer festival is an annual celebration held every first week in May by the Effutus in Winneba to mark the migration of Simpafo, the people of Winneba.

The video of the fetish priestess, shared on Twitter by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, gained views and reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of fetish priestess

@Harmony_973 commented:

Buh, all jokes aside, she fit kill the thief. I know that small town called Gyahadzie; these people are somehow dangerous.

@Kojo_Wud posted:

People hard oo.

@Amerrley said:

“Wamfa ba aa ob3bor wo dua”.

@falcon_biney commented:

Bois y3 fokn oo eii How can u do this to okomfo> baa.

@blac4rina said:

The gods must be crazy.

@son_of_favor posted:

Everything is possible in this country.

@AsareJW shared:

Wahala forever.

@seth_aristocrat reacted:

Make the take that power she gets to track the phone error?

iTymer_Gdgetz70 said:

All be lie we no go return am.

@thetruepisces said:

People get vim ooo.

@februarian posted:

Naaaahhhh, how can you steal a priestess's phone Ei.

@siisi_arkorful commented:

Some human beings get vim o. Herh.

@AshinyoKwame said:

The gods saf know say man gotta to eat.

@DyckChristabel commented:

The woman with the blood issue touched the hem of Jesus' garment, and instantly, he felt it! Aunty gyai gyai gyai JESUS is the only way.

@dan_wus said:

The streets are cold, swears.

