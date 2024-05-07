A video of the Ga Mantse exhibiting his humbleness has gone viral on social media

This comes after he agreed to take pictures with some people when he atttended Otumfuo's birthday thanksgiving service

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on the Ga Mantse for his show of humility

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has won many people over with his humilty after a video of his interaction with some people in Kumasi surfaced online.

It happened when he attended Otumfuo's birthday thanksgiving service at St.Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral.

Ga Mantse takes pictures with people in Kumasi Photo credit: @meyeasanteni_25/TikTok @Opemsuo Radio

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @meyeasanteni_25, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II who wore a beautiful while Kente Cloth was just about enter his car when some admirers swammed around him with appeals for a picture with him.

In a topmost show of humility, the Ga Mantse agreed to the request, prompting the women most of whom were were courtiers and queen mothers in the Ashnati Region to take picture with him before he sat in his car.

The adorable video which highlights the humble nature of the Ga Mantse had raked in 2000 likes and 180 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video praised the Ga Mantse for his show of humlity.

Oxygen man commented:

eiii I can our mothers saying Ohene f3f33 si3

Yesu Somafo Frimpong wrote:

He is so handsome,he speaks very good English,He is well educated....ene mo nn3#Anyway I love their unity,

Owusux Jack commented:

See the love from Asante Queenmothers to Ga Mantse.

selina

He is very handsome and humble

nadiababy

That’s our Ga king all the way I love my king only one king in Ghana that’s the Ga mantse

LifeMattersMore

Did you heard the woman voice, translated, A handsome King

henryawuah909

Ga Mantse, you do all...Piaaaawww

