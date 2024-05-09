Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was full of praise for his former colts football teammate, Mr Annor

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan could not hide his joy after he met his former teammate at the juvenile level in Tamale during a recent visit.

Asamoah Gyan and his ex-teammate, identified as Mr Annor, played together at Great Cedabs, a colt football club in Accra when they started as amateurs.

Asamoah Gyan (left) and Mr Annor (right) Photo credit:ghanabaofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, as fate would have it, Asamoah Gyan became a football icon, retiring as Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer and the African with the highest number of goals in the history of the Fifa World Cup while his old teammate's career tumbled.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Ghana Ba Official, Gyan described his ex-mate as one of the best defenders during their juvenile football days.

"He was my former teammate at Colts level. A great defender, This guy was very strong, very strong, fast, he had everything,. He was one of the best, but that's life, I'm happy to see him," he said.

Mr Annor, now a football coach, said he was excited to have met Asamoah Gyan, the baby jet of Ghana football.

"I feel very great meeting Asamoah Gyan, I didn't expect to see him here," Coach Annor said.

All regional games

Asamoah Gyan, former captain of the Blacks Stars, met Coach Annor in Tamale as part of a tour to create awareness for the All Regional Games, which is set to be held in June at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The All Regional Games festival, launched in April, is aimed at revamping grassroots football in Ghana to unearth new talents who would represent the country at international tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan leads jama session at the all regional games launch

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan led a jama session at the launch of his flagship sports project, All Regional Games

The event was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, and it was attended by former Black Stars players and sports enthusiasts.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they hailed Gyan for being passionate about football even during his retirement.

