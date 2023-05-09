Actor Lil Win shared a video of him partying hard in the studio with crossdresser DJ Azonto

Lil Win disclosed that he had been featured on a song by the Fa No Fom hitmaker titled One Prayer

The song and the video excited many Ghanaians such that they admired the creativity that was displayed in the song

Kumawood actor Lil Win has revealed that he has been featured on a song by DJ and crossdresser, DJ Azonto. He shared a video of them jamming to the song inside a studio.

Kumawood Actor Lil Win (left) on a movie set and DJ Azonto (right) showing off his awards.

Source: Instagram

Video of DJ Azonto and Lil Win in the studio

In a video Lil Win shared on his verified Instagram page, he was seen with headphones over his ears as he delivered his verse through a mic.

Later on, he and the 'Fa No Fom' hitmaker were seen dancing and partying hard to the new song they had created together.

Details of the new banger

The caption of the post by the talented Kumawood actor stated that the new song was titled, One Prayer.

He added that Abochi Music was the one who produced the yet-to-be-released hit song that would be the anthem on people's lips.

See the Instagram caption below:

Newest Hot Banger from DJ Azonto @djazonto_rollsroyce ft. myself Titled “One Prayer”!!! ‘We Go Fire’. @abochimusic this production lit

See the hilarious video of Lil Win and DJ Azonto's studio session below.

Ghanaians react to new song by DJ Azonto that features Lil Win

The comment section of the video was flooded with laughter as many could not help but admire the creativity that was being displayed in the video of the new song.

See selected comments from Ghanaians below.

donblaze___ said:

Creativity to the highest point ✨

_kyei.baffour remarked:

This actually be hard. I almost skipped this.

shane_bjordan stated:

Nkansah b)ne b3n? I no fit.

pablonagasty commented:

Low key the thing dey beeee ooo

cytruthstyle said:

You are genius kwadwo

gisttrendzz remarked:

You are too much

twins_dairy_gh stated:

Fire wei de3 patapaa one corner, one corner

yeboah.farooq commented:

@officialjeffrey1 this then Atopa paaa it go go ooo anaa wosee

Photo of Lil Win and Kwaku Manu kissing Juliet Ibrahim's cheeks causes stir

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Juliet Ibrahim shared a lovely photo of herself and her fellow actors, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu.

In the photo, they were seen giving her a kiss on her cheek as they smiled.

