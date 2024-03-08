In 2024, Dr Vera Mawusime Beyuo was named the Best Graduating Fellow at the West African College of Surgeons

She also swept several awards, including the Overall Best Medical Student, at the 10th Congregation of the UG College of Health Sciences

YEN.com.gh spotlights her remarkable accomplishments as the world marks International Women's Day on Friday, March 8

As the world observes International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls has celebrated one of their alumnae, Dr Vera Mawusime Beyuo.

The group basked in the enviable accomplishments of Dr Beyuo of the 2002-year batch of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School, who emerged as the Best Graduating Fellow in Ophthalmology at the Ophthalmology Faculty, West African College of Surgeons, during the 2024 induction ceremony.

Meet Yaa Asantewaa old girl who bagged over 6 awards from UG College of Health Sciences. Photo credit: Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls; Adehyee 2000.

Source: Facebook

The feat became Dr Beyuo's second fellowship in Ophthalmology, having already been inducted as the first Paediatric Ophthalmology Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr Beyuo's tall list of awards

Her journey in Ophthalmology has been nothing short of extraordinary. Dr Beyuo emerged as the Overall Best Medical Student during the 10th Congregation and swearing-in ceremony of the University of Ghana College of Health Sciences.

In addition, she also received the Lucy Preprah Tawiah Prize for Best Female Student in Child Health, Harry Sawyerr Prize for Best Overall Student in Child Health, Harry Sawyerr Prize in Medicine and Therapeutics, MB ChB Final Part I Best Overall Student, David Scott Prize in Community Health and the Ghana Medical Association Prize for Best Overall Student in the MB ChB Final part II Examination.

Professional life of Dr Beyuo

Her professional achievements include working as a medical officer at the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital before specialisation.

Dr Beyuo is a National Retinoblastoma Strategy group member and serves as an executive of the Ophthalmological Society of Ghana. She is also the secretary of the African Ophthalmology Council Young Ophthalmologists group.

Congratulations. Keep shattering the glass ceilings!

Read more about Dr Beyuo here.

Netizens commend Dr Beyuo

A post by Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls Adehyee 2000+ on Facebook had social media users, including Yaa Asantewaa Old Girls members, praising Dr Beyuo.

Maame Akosua Kwartemaa Owusu

Congratulations, Odehye3.

Abena Agyakoma Boateng

Eishhhh, congratulations to you, mum.

Nana Ama Konadu Aning posted:

Congratulations, Dr Vera Fosu. Can never get tired of saying congratulations to you. Keep them coming, and continue to make us proud and inspired.

Shivani Edem Ami commented:

Congratulations, Dr.

Akua Agyekumwaa wrote:

Congratulations, Dr. You make schooling look so easy.

Lady named Overall Best Graduating Diploma in Midwifery student

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best-graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of hardworking Kate Agyakomah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh